We all have gone on the “going to be fit” ride once in a lifetime. But, while on that journey, there need to be certain mistakes that need to be avoided at any cost.

Here are some of the top five mistakes people make while on their fitness journey.

Not being concrete on the decision:

While each year the resolution turns out to be a gym-going fitness freak, in reality, 80 per cent of the time, nothing actually happens and you end up sleeping till 12 noon on January 1.

This is the worst one. On the journey to be fit, make sure you have concrete willpower on it. Made the plan? Get up as early as possible and hit the gym or maybe at least work out a bit at home.

Setting unrealistic goals:

While making a goal is a good thing, make sure you do not end up with unrealistic goals like “losing 20 kilos in a week or maybe gaining 30 kilos in a month”. Go slow with the goals and do not end up pushing yourself too hard. Talk to a proper trainer on the topic.

Doing the right exercise

While making a goal, make sure you are doing the right exercise and are not pushing yourself too hard in the attempt of achieving the goal. Make a schedule of the exercise you plan to do.

If you know your goal, ask yourself why you want to achieve this goal.

Have a proper diet:

Irrespective of being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, plan a proper diet. One thing is eat what you love but consider keeping the health factor in mind. Based on your target, make a chart after consultation with an expert.

Do not let greed on your tastebuds ruin your diet.

Do not believe everything you were

While you have a plan and a proper guide, make sure you follow the accurate one and do not follow random advice from others around you in the gym. Once you have a trainer fixed, make sure you listen to him and not others.