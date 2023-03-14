Kidney disease is a growing health condition affecting a wide population of people in India today. In the era of haste and hurry where people lead a life of stress and tension and have access to things at the tip of their fingers, they are not concerned about their health which gave rise to many health issues.

Most of people today are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks and kidney disease but only 10% of people know that they are suffering from kidney ailment.

High blood pressure plays a significant risk factor for kidney disease. Consuming a diet high in salt, sugar and saturated fats increases the risk of developing kidney disease. Smoking is another risk factor for people suffering from kidney disease.

However, the symptoms of kidney disease vary depending on the stage of the disease. With the progression of the disease, symptoms may include fatigue, weakness, low appetite, difficulty sleeping and muscle cramps. There may be swelling in the legs, ankles or feet and changes in urination patterns.

Some of the symptoms of kidney ailment are:

Extreme tiredness

Trouble sleeping

Dry and itchy skin

Urge to urinate more often

Drop in urine output

Froth in urine or blood in urine

Puffiness around eyes

Swollen feet

Poor appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Here are some preventive measures for kidney diseases:

Engage in physical activity and make it a part of your daily routine.

Avoid alcohol consumption

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water.

Keep your sugar levels and blood pressure under control

Go for medical tests like sr. creatinine (blood test) and urine spot albumin to creatinine ratio (urine test) that help in diagnosing kidney ailment.