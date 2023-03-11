A recent study has revealed that pregnant women should dim their home’s lights and switch off or atleast dim their mobile or laptop screens before bedtime to decrease the risk of gestational diabetes mellitus.

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a health condition in which a hormone made by the placenta prevents the body from using insulin effectively. Gestational diabetes is caused by hormones produced during pregnancy that can make insulin less effective. This condition is referred to as insulin resistance.

The study involves women exposed to more light for three hours before falling asleep. The individuals who acquire it, differ in the levels of exercise, sleep or daily light exposure.

It showed that light exposure before bedtime may be under-recognized and a risk factor of gestational diabetes.

The study suggests that exposure to light before bedtime may be associated to impaired glucose regulation in non-pregnant adults. It has been found that effect of evening light exposure during pregnancy are on the risk of developing gestational diabetes.

However, gestational diabetes increases obstetric complications and the mother’s risk of diabetes, heart disease and dementia. The babies as they grow up are more likely to have obesity and hypertension.

The data indicates that women having gestational diabetes are 10 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes mellitus compared to women who do not have glucose issues during pregnancy.

Moreover, pre-sleep light exposure affects glucose metabolism through sympathetic overactivity making the heart rate to go up before bed when it should go down.

The data suggests that sympathetic overactivity may cause cardiometabolic disease including abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, increased blood pressure and an imbalance of lipids.

The growing rate of gestational diabetes has been partially attributed to increasing body mass index and the older age of pregnant persons.

Significantly, losing body weight may reduce the risk of developing gestational diabetes. The study highlights the importance of reducing light exposure in the hours before bedtime.