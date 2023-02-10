Long-standing diabetes can be considered a risk factor cause for pancreatic cancer as it causes its modest increase in the risk of 1.5 to two-fold.

Smoking, chronic pancreatitis, a family history of pancreatic cancer, obesity, and certain genetic syndromes are some of the risk factors causing pancreatic cancer.

According to RSSDI (Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India), the risk of acquiring pancreatic cancer in people with diabetes for more than five years can be considered as somewhat above average.

People suffering from type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to develop liver or pancreatic cancer.

There is only a 1% probability of developing pancreatic cancer within three years after receiving a diagnosis for people who are suffering from diabetes for the first time after the age of 50.

The primary hormone generated by the pancreas that aids in controlling blood sugar levels, insulin makes cells in the body more resistant to damage from pancreatic cancer.

The insulin-producing cells in the pancreas produce more insulin to combat insulin resistance in other insulin-resistant disorders.

Moreover, diabetes is neither a symptom nor a risk factor for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs), despite the fact that these tumors develop from the pancreas’ hormone-producing cells.

The disease of diabetes is much more common among people than pancreatic cancer though the detection of new diabetes may cause to be an early sign of pancreatic cancer.

Meanwhile, early detection can control the health condition of diabetes and pancreatic cancer.