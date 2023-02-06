A recent study has shown that eating more ultra-processed foods highly raises the risk of developing and dying from cancer, especially ovarian cancer

The study, which was conducted among 197,000 people, found that those who consume the most ultra-processed foods “were younger and less likely to have a family history of cancer”

According to a statement issued by Imperial College London, each 10% increase in ultra-processed food consumption was associated with a 2% increase in developing any cancer.

Moreover, the study also revealed that the same amount of consumption was also associated with a 19% increased risk for being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Ultra-processed food also increases the death risk of a person in addition to becoming a victim of cancer.

The study found that for each additional 10% increase in ultra-processed food consumption, the death risk from any cancer increased by 6%.

Moreover the statement said that the risk of dying from ovarian cancer rose by 30% with an additional 10% increase in ultra-processed food consumption.

“This study adds to the growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are likely to negatively impact our health including our risk for cancer,” said Dr. Eszter Vamos, the study’s lead author and a clinical senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s School of Public Health.

Ovarian Cancer is fifth most diagnosed cancer among women in the world, according to The American Cancer Society , as it “accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.”

It is found that people who consume more ultra-processed foods suffer from obesity as they have the tendency to do less physical activity.

Earlier, a study was conducted in 2022 examining the diets of over 200,000 men and women in the United States for up to 28 years which found a link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer.

It is to be noted that there are previous studies that show that ultra-processed food lead to obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and overall mortality.

Ultra-processed foods are prepared from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats.

It is also contaminated with additives like artificial colors and flavors or stabilizers and contain all the unhealthy things which affect our health.