Intermittent fasting is any of various meal timing schedules that involve voluntary fasting and non-fasting over a given period. Intermittent fasting may include alternate-day fasting, periodic fasting, or daily time-restricted feeding. Intermittent fasting has numerous health benefits from cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and liver health. Fasting for long period of time neutralizes the PH of saliva which becomes acidic due to all the sugar intake that causes cavities. It is important to brush your teeth and gargle during intermittent fasting to get the overall benefits for your teeth.

When not fasting we keep on munching snacks and sugary treats which makes us prone to cavities, especially when combined with poor oral hygiene. Fasting for a longer period of time also lead to an overall change in the salivary microbes and can alter the biochemistry of the saliva, leading to lowered glucose levels in the mouth.

The acidity levels in the mouth increase due to sugary and starchy foods. More sugar leads to more acid formation leading to lower PH that can be harmful for your oral health. These by-products in the crevices of the teeth are difficult to reach with normal brushing. These conditions are conducive for bacteria growth and destroy the natural enamel of the teeth leading to cavities and gum diseases.

Notably, low-calorie diets or intermittent fasting is a boon for dental inflammation and gum health. Fasting helps to cure chronic dental diseases and improve bone health of the mouth.

Moreover, for maintaining good oral health, brushing is essential during fasting. Fasting combined with brushing and gargling boosts oral health.