Fasting has been practiced for thousands of years and is an important tradition in many religions and cultures worldwide.

Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that switches between fasting and eating on a regular schedule.

With intermittent fasting, you only eat during a specific time.

Fasting for a certain number of hours each day or eating just one meal a couple days a week, can help your body burn fat.

Here are 5 foods to add to your intermittent fasting diet:

Fish and seafood

Fish is rich in healthy fats and protein and it contains vitamin D and is a great nutritional diet during intermittent fasting.

Cruciferous veggies

Foods like broccoli, brussels sprouts, and cauliflower are all full of fiber. When you’re eating during certain intervals, it’s crucial to eat fiber-rich foods. Fiber can also make you feel full, which may be a good thing if you can’t eat again for 16 hours

Potatoes

Potatoes are one of the most filling foods and it is found that eating potatoes as part of a healthy diet could help with weight loss.

Eggs

One large egg provides 6.24 grams of protein and cooks up in minutes and getting as much protein as possible is important for keeping full and building muscle, especially when you’re eating less.

Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes contain low calorie carbs which will not affect your eating plan. This can keep you perked up during your fasting hours. Foods like chickpeas, black beans, peas, and lentils may help decrease body weight, even without calorie restriction.