NEW DELHI: Indian diet rich in iron, zinc, and fibre, regular consumption of tea, and use of turmeric in meals lowered severity and death due to Covid in the country, according to a study published in the April edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the death rate was reportedly 5-8 fold lower in India which is densely populated as compared to lesser-populated western countries.

Also read: Tripura makes COVID-19 tests mandatory for those arriving from other states

The study, conducted by an international team of scientists including from India, Brazil, Jordan, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia, aimed to investigate whether dietary habits were associated with the variations in Covid-19 severity and deaths between Western and Indian population.

“Our results suggest that Indian food components suppress cytokine storm and various other severity-related pathways of Covid-19 and may have a role in lowering severity and death rates from Covid-19 in India as compared to western populations,” said the researchers including from Centre for Genomics and Applied Gene Technology at Institute of Integrative Omics & Applied Biotechnology, in West Bengal, and Policy Center for Biomedical Research at Translational Health Science & Technology Institute in Haryana.

Also read: Meghalaya police constable arrested for COVID fund ‘misuse’

“However, large multi-centered case-control studies are required to support our current findings,” they added.

The findings showed that the components of Indian diets, which maintain high iron and zinc concentrations in blood and rich fibre in foods, played a role in preventing carbon dioxide (CO2) and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-mediated Covid-19 severity.

LPS is a common inflammatory mediator to induce inflammatory processes in the brain.

Also read: COVID-19 silently creeping entire country with minor dip

Further, regular consumption of tea by Indians helped maintain high HDL (high-density lipoprotein), also called ‘good’ cholesterol.

The catechins in tea also acted as a natural atorvastatin (a statin medication used to prevent cardiovascular diseases) in lowering triglyceride in blood.

Importantly, they said, regular consumption of turmeric in daily food by Indians led to a strong immunity.

The curcumin in turmeric may have prevented pathways and mechanisms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 severity and lowered the death rate, said the researchers.

Also read: Eating disorders among teens have more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic – here’s what to watch for

On the other hand, increased consumption of red meat, dairy products and processed foods resulted in an increase in the severity and death due to Covid in the western populations.

These foods ‘activate cytokine storm-related pathways, intussuscepted angiogenesis, hypercapnia and enhance blood glucose levels due to high contents of sphingolipids, and by-products such as CO2 and LPS,’ they wrote in the study.

Also read: Assam prepared if Covid-19 strikes again: Health Minister