NEW DELHI: In a dip from Monday, India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab, four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala.

Meanwhile, the active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore.

Amid the growing cases of Covid-19 infections in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday emphasized the need for wearing masks, regular washing of hands and sanitisation of office establishments, an official said.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting, Banerjee directed all officials to strictly start following the Covid-19 safety norms and directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to issue an order in this regard.

Sanitisation drives will be carried out in all government offices and employees will be directed to wear masks, officials said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,42,474) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive so far, according to the ministry’s website.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.