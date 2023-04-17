SHILLONG: A constable serving with the Meghalaya police has been arrested for allegedly ‘misusing’ COVID funds.

The arrested Meghalaya police constable has been identified as Vicky Biswa.

Biswa was attached to suspended Meghalaya police officer Gabriel Iangrai.

According to reports, Meghalaya police constable Vicky Biswa was arrested recently in connection with alleged irregularities in procurement of COVID materials.

The alleged irregularities include false billing for COVID materials among others.

It may be mentioned here that Gabriel Iangrai, a former assistant inspector general (IG) of Meghalaya police was also arrested recently under various charges.

Iangrai was later released on bail.