AIZAWL

Mizoram Human Resources Development Board Vice-Chairman Dr L Thangmawia, MLA, paid a visit to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong.

The MLA was accompanied by Ricky Zobiakvela, president of Shillong Group YMA and Dr C Daniala, NEIGRIHMS medical superintendent received him with a warm welcome at the hospital.

Dr Thangmawia had a meeting with NEIGRIHMS director Dr Nalin Mehta in his office and expressed his gratitude towards NEIGRIHMS for attending many Mizo patients from its inception. He also praised them for their services, dedication and hardwork in taking care of Mizo patients, especially those who are hospitalized.

The MLA also thanked them for their hospitality towards some Mizo patients who came to NEIGRIHMS with difficulty in speaking other language.

Dr Nalin Mehta responded by saying they were just doing their duty, and further commented if or when such needs arise, Dr C. Daniala, Medical Superintendent, who is a mizo, is always there to take care of them and there are also a number of mizo doctors, nurses and medical students who are ready to give selfless help to the patients.

The director also informed the MLA that he would be searching for volunteers among Mizo workers and students in Shillong to guide and help patients coming from Mizoram.

Dr LThangmawia also requested NEIGRIHMS director to provide him the statistics of Mizo patients admitted in the hospital, saying it was his intention to make new proposals to the Government of Mizoram, based on statistics of Mizo patients who are hospitalized at NEIGRIHMS.

NEIGRIHMS director immediately instructed those in charge to give the overall statistics and detail data on how many Mizo patients are admitted in their hospital to the MLA as soon as possible.

Medical superintendent Dr C Daniala escorted the MLA and apprised him of the ongoing works in progress at NEIGRIHMS. Construction of building fully dedicated for cancer treatment has already been finished and is likely to be opened very soon.

Apart from this he showed the eight newly constructed Operation Theatre and mentioned that the patients were admitted free of cost regarding accommodation and food. He further mentioned the authorities have taken action to ensure that medicines were sold not more than the printed MRP.

The MLA thanked the Mizo doctors, nurses and students for their hardwork and their way of caring for fellow Mizo patients. He also mentioned how Mizo patients admitted into their hospital are grateful for their dedication, care and hospitality towards them.

Established in 1987, NEIGRIHMS is a postgraduate medical institution like AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region, and the third in the country established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.