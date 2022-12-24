Guwahati: With the COVID-19 cases spiking in certain countries and especially Chine, the Health Ministry has issued a six-point advisory to all states.

It may be mentioned that BF.7 strain has been reported in India as well.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all travellers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to show a negative Covid certificate.

He added that the passengers who arrived from the above-listed countries would be put under quarantine if they showed symptoms or test positive.

In a letter to the states, Health Ministry’s Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said, “Though Covid cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructures is utmost importance.”

Along with the preparations, the government plans to keep PSA plants fully functional and conduct regular mock drills to ensure no shortage of medical oxygen.

The letter said that the availability of liquid medical oxygen in health facilities and an uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. The letter further added that an adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and a robust refilling system should be maintained.