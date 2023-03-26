According to recent research, people who get uninterrupted and good sleep are better at sticking to regular exercise and diet plans while trying to lose weight.

It has been seen that people with 7-9 hrs of sleep at night stay refreshed throughout the day.

It accelerates the physical activity of a person as well as dietary modification goals.

A good sleep schedule is associated with significantly greater loss of body weight and fat among the participants in a year-long and behavioral weight loss program.

The research involved 125 adults who met the criteria of overweight or obesity without any medical conditions requiring medical supervision of their diet or physical activity.

Initially, the sleep habits were measured at 6 months and at 12 months tracked with the help of a questionnaire and ratings were given to it.

The participants are given an average health score of 4.5 out of 6 at the beginning of the study at 6 months and at 12 months.

The results showed an association between better sleep health scores and an increase in physical activity.

It also suggests that optimizing sleep may lead to better lifestyle modification adherence.

Moreover earlier, many studies showed the link between sleep to weight gain and obesity but it was a great example that how good sleep is associated with weight loss.

This may be because sleeplessness may drive hunger and cravings and metabolism and ability to make healthy food choices