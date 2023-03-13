A study has revealed that when a person has a healthy sleep routine the blood pressure drops by around 10-20% called nocturnal dipping and this plays a vital role in maintaining cardiovascular health.

When a person does not get the right amount of sleep, the nocturnal dipping is absent ascertaining the blood pressure does not drop at night.

It has been found that elevated night-time blood pressure is tied to overall hypertension which is a risk factor for heart diseases.

Getting the right amount of sleep is important to maintain good health. Sleeping 6-8 hours a day is vital to maintain a healthy life.

Good sleep is important to prevent the risk of heart disease. Restful sleep is beneficial for your heart while broken and interrupted sleep can increase the risk of heart attack and many other chronic diseases.

There are many stages of sleep and during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep stage, the heart rate slows, blood pressure drops and breathing stabilizes. These changes reduce stress on the heart and allow it to recover from stress occurring during waking hours.

People suffering from insomnia or any other sleep disorder cannot spend much time in rapid eye movement stage which makes the rejuvenation work incomplete which to which the people with sleeping disorders easily develop heart diseases as compared to good sleepers.

It is to be noted that lack of sleep can have a plethora of negative effects on the body. Deprivation of sleep causes increased sympathetic nervous system activity, vasoconstriction and increased heart rate.

Moreover, lack of sleep can cause high blood pressure which is a risk factor for heart disease and heart attacks.

It leads to more chances of cholesterol deposition in the arteries and also leads to block disruption in the coronary arteries that increases the risk of heart attack and high incidences of heart failure. Also lack of sleep may lead to obesity and high cholesterol levels.

During the night-time, the blood pressure is high, and we call it nocturnal hypertension, which leads to very high incidence of heart attacks. Lack of sleep may also cause high risk of stroke, paralysis and diabetes.