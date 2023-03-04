Puberty is the age when teens develop physically, mentally, and psychologically to attain their reproductive age.

There are several changes that take place in a girl’s body physically as well as mentally such as breast development, pubic hair, mood swings, increase in height and menstruation during this period.

Girls tend to hit puberty at the age of 8-13 years. The habits that teens inherit during this adolescence age turn to be foundation stone that gets inculcated in them.

It is important for parents to guide their children to boost their self-confidence and to develop good habits.

Here are some tips that a girl must inculcate before reaching puberty:

Hygiene

During early menstruation, girls use sanitary pads which needs to be changed after every 4-6 hrs to avoid blood stain that can cause infection in the intimate area. Menstrual cups can also be used instead of sanitary pads as it is hassle-free. One must take shower and change innerwear and clothes daily to maintain health and hygiene.

Exercise to maintain hormonal balance

Exercising regularly helps to enhance immunity and balance the hormones. Following an exercise regime helps the brain to release endorphins that helps to uplift the mood.

Healthy diet

Nourish your body with nutrient-rich foods that make us feel good inside out. A balanced diet is an important thing to keep yourself healthy. Include iron-rich foods like lean meats, nuts, leafy green vegetables and beans in your diet as to make up for the blood loss in our body.

Physical changes

Keep a track of the date of your menstrual cycle and in case you experience irregularities in the dates for a longer period of time then you must consult a gynecologist. If you are facing painful acne on your face, neck, and chest area, consult a dermatologist.

Regular medical check-ups

One must undergo full body check-ups at regular intervals and consult doctor for PCOS and PCOD as its most common among women after striking puberty. About 20% women suffer from PCOS after they hit puberty