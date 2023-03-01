Ageing is inexorable and with the passage of time, our body function diminishes which lead to various diseases. As we age, the natural function of the body organs gets affected and also the digestion process undergoes a lot of change with time.

The ageing signs are visible in your skin as it loses fat, gets wrinkled and turns uneven and saggy. Our food habits and lifestyle have a great role to play in our ageing process.

Here are 4 habits that makes our ageing faster:

Inflammatory diet

People who follow an inflammatory diet could face earlier cell death as cells are under the influence of an enzyme called telomerase, which is responsible for cellular aging.

Smoking and alcohol

Smoking and consumption of excessive alcohol contribute to stress and inflammation in our body. This also makes our body more acidic and less alkaline which also accelerates the aging process.

Not using sunscreen

It is essential to use a sunscreen with a high SPF, but along with that the sunscreen should provide also PPD protection.

Not exercising

Exercise helps us to bring new muscle strength along with maintaining the tone and texture of the existing muscles.