5 habits to avoid to stop growing old or ageing faster

A healthy lifestyle can be led only when we are mindful of the habits that we are practising in our day-to-day life.

Some lifestyle choices can be adjusted according to our own will which can help us in staying fit and fine for a long period in life and slow down the effects of ageing

Ageing, when seen scientifically, results from the impact of the accumulation of a wide variety of molecular and cellular damage over time which soon leads to a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity and a growing risk of disease.

Although it is not possible to escape the biological process of ageing from affecting us, we can make our lives healthier as we continue to grow with passage of time by avoiding some lazy habits.

According to dietitian Manpreet Kalra, we should avoid these 5 habits to stop growing old or ageing faster-

1. Dieting by avoiding fat

Kalra claims that healthy fats are good source of omega 3 that helps to keep skin healthy and hydrated and can significantly aid in reducing the effects of ageing. When you start the process of dieting to lose weight, it is always better to consult a healthcare expert first because he/ she is the one who can chart out the right kind of healthy food list for you.



2. Sitting for more than 30 minutes

When you continue to sit for over 30 minutes without getting up, it slows down metabolism and also the enzyme activity that converts fats into energy. It is always a necessity for us to stretch our legs after every half an hour to keep our body active and energetic and shun away the moods of laziness and sadness from engulfing us.

3. Eating too many fruits for breakfast

While fruits are definitely good for health, overeating too many of it at breakfast also causes trouble for the body as high fructose consumption can fluctuate blood sugar levels, cause reflux, bloating and other stomach issues. The best time to eat fruit is during mid-morning or mid-evening as a snack.



4. Not using proper sunscreen for skin

Beauty experts have always spread the knowledge of the beneficial effects of sunscreen creams. Meanwhile, a sunscreen product should always be applied on our body when we venture out of the house as UV rays of the sun penetrates skin layers & damage the healthy skin cells thereby making us age faster than necessary.



5. Late night binging

Prior to sleeping, you should always consume a nutritious dinner meal so that you don’t feel hungry at odd hours of night. If you have a habit of doing late night binging with chocolates, fries, chips or aerated drinks, stop it immediately as you cannot digest calories at that time and it leads to fat storage in body, indigestion and heartburn.