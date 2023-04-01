A recent study has revealed that black coffee which is low in calories but high in antioxidants can have a lower risk of gout, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke

People who drink black coffee regularly may have a lower risk of gout by 57%, according to the study.

However, excess consumption of black coffee may cause certain consequences like heartburn, nervousness or sleeplessness.

Black coffee can be considered one of healthy as there are no harmful ingredients like sugar and dairy and having it in the morning is the best way to kickstart your day.

There are numerous health benefits related to black coffee but may cause dangerous consequences if consumed in higher quantity.

Black coffee has been associated with many positive health benefits from increasing concentration to reducing the risk of certain diseases.

It also has the properties to boost energy levels and reduce stress in our bodies. Moreover, it can help to improve memory power and improve liver health by reducing the damage caused by toxins.

The best time to consume black coffee, according to the experts, is between the middle and the late morning, when your cortisol level is at its lowest.