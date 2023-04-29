SONARI: Assam Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan on Friday inaugurated Hatimuria Pathar water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission under Mahmora LAC of Charaideo district.

The project costing Rs 135.71 lakhs was inaugurated in the presence of Charaideo deputy commissioner Paul Barua.

This scheme aims at providing pure drinking water to greater Hatimuria Pathar area encompassing 158 households.

In connection with the inaugural ceremony of the project, a meeting was also organized at the venue.

The meeting was attended by the officers and staff of Public Health Engineering Department, representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), leading citizens and a host of locals.

Addressing the gathering, minister Jogen Mohan reiterated the need of pure drinking water in the rural areas along the urban localities.

Assam minister stressed upon the fact that along with the government and administration, if the public in general remain aware and vigilant the implementation of welfare schemes will be fruitful.

Further, the minister envisaged that this scheme will benefit largely the villagers in the long run.

Considering the scheme to be their own asset, if the locals extend their cooperation in proper implementation of the scheme, they will surely reap benefits, the minister opined.

Moreover, the minister gave a detailed insight into the welfare schemes of the Assam Government in his speech.

It may be mentioned that a host of dignitaries deliberated on the necessity of consuming pure drinking water and the hazards of water scarcity.

