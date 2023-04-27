SONARI: Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan on Thursday held a consultation meet with the local populace, guardians of students and teachers and staff of Mahmora Balijaan High School regarding establishment of model school at Mahmora Balijaan.

The meeting was also attended by students, guardians and teachers and office-bearers of the existing school.

Several pertinent issues were discussed regarding establishment of the model school in Thursday’s meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the participants arrived at various important issues to be implemented towards establishment of the model school.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Jogen Mohan apprised the present audience about the importance of establishing a model school for all-round academic growth of the region.

The Minister further urged the local populace to extend all possible help and cooperation in the coming days to establish the model school.

Earlier, the Inspector of Schools of Charaideo district, Dibyajyoti Gogoi elaborated on the purpose and implications of establishing the model school.

ADC Moushumi Chetia while addressing the gathering gave a detailed explanation on the technical aspects of establishment of the model school.

The meeting was also attended by Principal of Model School, Rangapathar, Kumud Dihingiya.

Several eminent personalities associated with academics of the region attended the meeting.

All those present strongly advocated in single voice for all-round and constructive improvement of the academic environment in the region while supporting the move to establish the model school.

