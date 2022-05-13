Assam minister Jogen Mohan has claimed that the state government is prepared to deal with the annual floods that wreak havoc across Assam every year.

Assam minister Jogen Mohan informed that the state government has directed deputy commissioners in all the districts of the state to make arrangements to deal with any kind of situation that emerges from the annual floods in Assam.

“We are fully ready to deal with any flood situation in the state and directed all deputy commissioners to make all arrangements,” Assam minister Jogen Mohan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mohan further informed that funds have been released by the Assam government to all the districts for dealing with floods.

“The state government has already released funds to the districts,” Assam minister Jogen Mohan said.

The minister further said that the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has already initiated measures to deal with floods in the state.

He said that the ASDMA has held a series of meetings with the administrations of the districts in Assam on the matter.

“We asked the district administration to take all measures. We have also identified vulnerable areas, also asked NDRF and SDRF to be alerted,” Assam minister Jogen Mohan said.