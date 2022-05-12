Nine years after her son committed suicide, 82-year-old Akol Rani Namasudhra from Assam has finally been declared as an Indian citizen.

Akol Rani Namasudhra is a resident in Cachar district of Assam.

“Akol Rani Namasudhra has successfully proved her case by adducing cogent, reliable, and admissible evidence. She has clearly been able to establish the fact of her presence of herself on Indian soil as well as in the State of Assam, relatable to a period prior to 01.01.1966 in accordance with the law. Hence, I am of the considered opinion Akol Rani Namasudhra is a citizen of India and she is not a foreigner,” the order issued by the foreigner’s tribunal said.

Namasudhra’s son – Arjun took his life by committing suicide in 2013 after the family was asked to prove its Indian citizenship by a foreigners’ tribunal in Assam.

Interestingly, Arjun had submitted the same documents as his mother to the tribunal, based on which his mother Akol Rani has been declared as an Indian citizen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raised the issue of Arjun’s suicide during the election campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Arjun didn’t die for himself but for the rights of lakhs of people in detention camps. Arjun Namasudra has sacrificed his life for them,” PM Narendra Modi had said in 2014 during an election rally at Cachar in Assam.

Namasudra, who hails from Haritikar village in Cachar district of Assam, was summoned many times by the foreigners’ tribunal after a case was filed in 2000 alleging that she had ‘illegally’ entered India after March 25, 1971.