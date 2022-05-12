The ULFA-I has claimed that former AASU leader in Assam – Biju Gogoi – who joined the outfit following the CAA protests in Assam, “committed suicide”.

The claim of the ULFA-I comes just a day after an arrested cadre of the ULFA-I claimed that Biju Gogoi was gunned down by the outfit leadership in its Myanmar camp.

Santosh Lama, the arrested ULFA-I cadre told the police that former AASU leader Biju Gogoi was found dead with bullet injuries at the outfit’s Myanmar camp in February this year.

Refuting the claims of the Assam police and its arrested cadre’s, the ULFA-I, on Thursday claimed that former AASU leader Biju Gogoi had in fact “committed suicide”.

Moreover, the ULFA-I has refused to recognise Santosh Lama as one of its cadre.

Santosh Lama alias Apu Axom was never given the rank of a cadre as he failed to stand by the constitution of the ULFA-I, the outfit said.

The ULFA-I, to support its claim that former AASU leader Biju Gogoi had “committed suicide”, also released a suicide note, which was purportedly written by Biju Gogoi before taking his own life.

The ULFA-I stated that Biju Gogoi “committed suicide” in his room in the outfit’s Myanmar camp by shooting himself in the head with a gun.

He shot himself between 12 am to 3 am on February 21, 2022, the ULFA-I said.