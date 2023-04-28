SONARI: The deputy commissioner of Charaideo district in Assam, Paul Barua has been taking several constructive efforts to elevate the academic atmosphere of the district.

In the latest initiative, Charaideo deputy commissioner has taken a noble step to promote and polularize information communication technology (ICT) education among the students.

Under the singular initiative of Charaideo deputy commissioner, retired general manager of Oil India Limited (OIL), Ranjib Gogoi donated five computers with latest programmes for the ICT lab of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rangapathar in the district.

Gogoi donated the computers in memory of his late father and former vice chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Sailadhar Gogoi.

During his address at Friday’s function, Charaideo deputy commissioner while underlining that schools are the institutions to produce human resource of the highest order, Paul Barua said mere infrastructural development cannot reflect the all-round growth of a school.

He stressed on the fact that the integrity, dedication and devotion on the part of the teachers and all-round development of the students elevate the standard of a school.

He said that to move with the present time, students have to get familiarized with information communication technology, adding the computers donated by Ranjib Gogoi will go a long way to achieve this goal.

The deputy commissioner also expressed his sincere gratitude to Gogoi for his generousity.

He exuded confidence that Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rangapathar will emerge as a centre of excellence and also wished the students for a bright future ahead.

During his address, the deputy commissioner said that Charaideo securing second position in the Gunotsav, 2023 results of which were recently declared is indeed an encouraging sign and exorted all concerned to work unitedly and dedicatedly for newer heights.

While apprising about the detailed results of Gunotsav, 2023, the deputy commissioner revealed that 377 schools of the district secured A+ grade, 276 schools secured A grade, 47 schools secured B grade, seven schools secured C grade and just one school was given D grade.

While addressing the gathering, retired general manager of Oil India Limited (OIL), Ranjib Gogoi expressed his gratitude to Charaideo deputy commissioner and ADC Moushumi Chetia who is in charge of the education department for giving him this privilege.

He also said he is quite impressed by the environment of the school coupled with the discipline of the students and the dedication of the teachers.

He said he will attain genuine satisfaction when the students are benefitted by the use of these computers.

In her speech, ADC Moushumi Chetia stressed that after acquiring the desired educational qualifications, the youth instead of running after jobs should endeavour to make themselves self-reliant so that they can be instrumental in providing employment opportunities to others.

She also stressed on the importance of digital learning in this age of information technology.

Ranjib Gogoi’s wife Ratna Gogoi, former teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narengi in Guwahati graced the function as the guest of honour.

Four meritorious girl students mentored under the supervision of Charaideo deputy commissioner were offered sets of copies and pens by the DC himself.

The progamme kicked off with the rendition of the school anthem.

Several students also showcased their talents by their dance performances.

Besides giving the inaugural speech, school principal Kumud Dihingia offered the vote of thanks.

Apart from teachers, school office-bearers and students, the programme was attended by quite a sizeable locals.

