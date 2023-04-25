GUWAHATI: Eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district bagged the first position in the Gunotsav, 2023.

This was announced byAssam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

While announcing the results of Gunotsav 2023, Assam Chief Minister has expressed satisfaction on the substantial and qualitative improvement of infrastructure and education in the schools of the state.

Notably, Charaideo, Golaghat and Majuli bagged second, third and fourth position respectively as per the Gunotsav, 2023 results.

Surprisingly, Kamrup Metro stands in the 29th position.

It is worth mentioning that, more than 11,000 schools in Assam out of the 19,172 schools who participated in the Gunotsav 2023 have received A+ grade for their performance, seeing a major jump in the field of education after evaluating all parameters.

Assam Chief Minister, meanwhile, announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to all schools receiving A+ grade.

The aid is meant for utilization in improving infrastructure deficiency if any.

While emphasizing on a non-financial academic initiative, Assam Chief Minister urged the authorities to bring school uniforms as part of evaluation under Gunotsav.

The Chief Minister also stressed on drawing up plans to discuss efforts on how to improve the C and D grade schools and take them to at least B grade, while talking to the media at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Later taking to his Twitter handle, Assam Chief Minister tweeted:

‘Quality Matters! Gunotsav is an excellent initiative to improve last mile education outcomes. In its 4th edition – 18,097 evaluators covered 44,531 schools enrolling 41.35 lakh students 75%+ schools are in A/A+ grade, compared to 46% in 2022. Great work !‘

Quality Matters!



Gunotsav is an excellent initiative to improve last mile education outcomes.



In its 4th edition – 18,097 evaluators covered 44,531 schools enrolling 41.35 lakh students



75%+ schools are in A/A+ grade, compared to 46% in 2022.



Great work ! @ranojpeguassam pic.twitter.com/b2bWEjJNhE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2023

The primary objective of Gunotsav is to make a comprehensive evaluation of the education system in the state, covering various parameters such as teacher-student ratio, infrastructure, teaching methodologies and student performance.