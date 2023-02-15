Papaya is widely known for its nutritional value and health benefits that it contains but very few people are aware of the immensely beneficial papaya seeds that are usually thrown away.

The papaya seeds are edible and is considered as one of the best heart-healthy foods. Papaya seeds contain vitamins and minerals including zinc, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron, and calcium.

Here are 6 incredible health benefits of papaya seeds that you are not aware of:

1. Aid weight loss

Papaya seeds contain a lot of fiber which help in digestion. It regulate the metabolism and prevent our body from storing unnecessary fat.

2. Improve gut health

Papaya seeds contain a substance called carpaine that kills worms and bacteria in your intestines, avoiding constipation and maintaining the health of your digestive system. They regulate our bowel movements, removing toxins from the body and thus maintaining a healthy gut.

3. Lowers Cholesterol Levels

Papaya seeds contain monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid. These fatty acids regulate cholesterol levels by reducing bad cholesterol.

4. Lowers cancer risk

Papaya seeds contain powerful antioxidants like polyphenols which protect our body from several types of cancer.

5. Relieves Menstrual Pain

Papaya contains carotene and is a vital substance in the production of hormone known as estrogen. The papaya seeds help to induce menstruation and increase its frequency.

6. Anti-ageing properties

Papaya seeds exhibit anti-ageing properties. They maintain the elasticity of our skin and thus prevent the development of fine lines and wrinkles.