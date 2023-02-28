Foods that we eat not only affect our health physically but also affect us mentally as well as cognitively.

Our gut is called our ‘second brain’ and trillions of microorganisms living in our gut known as gut microbiome communicate with our nervous and immune systems affecting our overall mood.

The gut-brain axis (GBA) consists of bidirectional communication between the central and the enteric nervous system, linking the emotional and cognitive centers of the brain with peripheral intestinal functions.

Gut and brain are connected and consuming gut-friendly foods keep your mood more stable, consuming food that gut bacteria hate can spoil your mood and trigger stress and anxiety.

Nutritional imbalance can greatly affect your mood and make you feel distressed. Probiotics and prebiotics keep your digestive system healthy and balanced.

There are certain foods that you enjoy eating but can trigger your stress levels later.

Here are some foods you should avoid consuming it frequently as they trigger your stress levels:

Sugary treats

Sugar has been linked to anxiety and mood swings. Sugary foods such as cakes, and pastries cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes causing your energy to fluctuate. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours, and your anxiety levels can spike.

Coffee

The caffeine content in coffee stimulates the central nervous system, excessive intake can lead to heart palpitations, shaking, irritability, and insomnia. Caffeine which is used to aid relaxation and control mood can inhibit the absorption of B vitamins.

Refined carbs

Refined carbs worsen inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels.

Fried food

Junk food and fried foods, such as pizza, fried chicken and fries are extremely difficult for the body to digest. When the body is unable to digest and process food, excess gas, acid reflux, and other gastrointestinal complaints can produce symptoms that trigger anxiety.

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are the substances used as substitutes for natural sugar. Studies reveals that use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) increases inflammation and stress in our body.