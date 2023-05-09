With increased exposure to sun rays and extended screen time due to digital devices, it is crucial to prioritize eye health during the humid hot season. Protecting our eyes during summers is crucial for maintaining healthy vision.

It is crucial to prioritize early detection of retinal diseases to maintain optimal eye health. Increased exposure to sunlight and prolonged usage of phones can cause serious problems to our eyes. It is seen that 30% of patients seeking help for retinal diseases have suffered severe damage.

Here are a few tips for protecting your eyes during summer:

Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Sunlight

The sun’s ultraviolet rays can be harmful to our eyes. When spending prolonged time outdoors, make sure to wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays. This can help protect your eyes from the damaging effects of UV radiation and reduce the risk of developing eye conditions like cataracts.

Take breaks while using digital devices

With the increased use of digital devices during summer or outdoor activities, it’s crucial to give your eyes regular breaks. The “20-20-20” rule is a simple guideline to follow: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. This help to reduce eye strain and discomfort caused by prolonged screen time.

Wear Sunglasses with UV Protection

Sunglasses are not just for fashion statement but also an essential thing for eye protection. Use sunglasses that offers 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful UV rays. Polarized lenses reduce glare and provide better clarity, when spending time near water or in bright outdoor conditions.

Regular Eye Check-ups, Especially for Those with Diabetes

Regular eye exams are crucial for individuals with diabetes. Diabetes can increase the risk of developing retinal diseases like Diabetic Retinopathy, which can cause permanent vision if not detected and treated on the early stage.