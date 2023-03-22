Parenting is an incredible process or journey of inculcating high values and ethics into the kid. There is no perfect or right way of parenting and the parents learn new things as the kid grows up.

When you cultivate healthy parenting practices, you are more likely to experience less stress, improved communication, and stronger relationships with your children.

Here are 4 essential healthy parenting habits that every parent should aim to cultivate in their child:

Modeling emotional regulation

The best way to teach a child to calm themselves down is to model staying calm in most stressful, scary or frustrating situations. We, as parents need to set an example to inculcate emotional regulation in our children and they simultaneously will follow us.

Providing safety emotionally and physically

It’s important to provide a safe space to the children and let them express their feelings, without any kind of judgment or criticism. Later, when they are calm, we can teach them ways to express those feelings in healthier ways if necessary.

Understanding your child’s behaviour

Children communicate their needs through body and emotion as well. They do not communicate through logic or reasoning, therefore, seeing beneath behaviour is a responsibility as a parent. Trying to understand their needs or in case they are struggling in any situation, it is important to understand as a parent.

Prioritizing your child’s needs

It is important to recognize that the parent is responsible of the child’s behaviour. It is crucial to prioritize the child’s well-being, needs and opinion than the external factors like societal pressure.