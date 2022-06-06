Guwahati: A dead body of an unidentified man was found near the DTO office in Guwahati on Monday.

As per reports, the unidentified dead body was found near a drain by locals.

It was not clear how the person died or even how the body got there, but locals suspect it to be a murder.

Also Read: NIA files charge-sheets against 6 from Assam, Meghalaya for “trafficking” Rohingyas

Over the past two months, there have been several reports of dead bodies being found in several locations of Guwahati under mysterious conditions.

Of these, many were confirmed murders but due to lack of evidence, persons behind the incident are often left untraced.

Also Read: PPE Kit row: AAP Assam files FIR against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a similar incident, another dead body was found near the Ganeshguri bus stop.