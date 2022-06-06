Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge sheets against six people from Assam and Meghalaya for allegedly being involved in the trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi women into India using fake documents.

The central investigating agency on Saturday filed the charge sheets in an NIA special court in Guwahati.

“Investigation has revealed that the accused persons were involved in organised human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi minor girls, women in association with other conspirators based in different parts of India and Bangladesh. The accused persons had arranged for transportation, accommodation, procurement of fake documents etc. for the trafficked Rohingya victims,” the NIA said in a statement.

Five of the accused — Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Sahalam Laskar, and Jamaluddin Choudhury – are residents of South Assam’s Cachar district.

The sixth person, Wanbiang Suting, hails from East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

They were arrested in March this year. The NIA said that the prime accused, Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, was operating the human trafficking network from Bengaluru.

The NIA took over the case in December last year after several Rohingya refugees were arrested in Assam for travelling without valid documents.