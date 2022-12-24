Guwahati: As reports of certain crimes in Guwahati increasing over the months, the Director General of Police on Saturday said that thieves from outside Assam have turned out to be a matter of concern.

Speaking to the media, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that some small crimes have seen a rise in the past few days but that does not mean that the situation is out of control.

He said that special drives are being carried out by the police to control such crimes.

He claimed that along with this, a matter of concern has turned out to be the crimes committed by the people coming from outside Assam. “Some thieves from UP and Bihar come to the state on trains, commit a certain crime and then head back”, he added.

The DGP added that to control the situation, special drives are being carried out by the police to track these.

He informed that the police are carrying special drives in Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon to track these people.