Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation on Tuesday carried out an eviction drive at the Forest Gate area in Guwahati, Assam targeting alleged illegal businesses on land belonging to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Locals who had been carrying out business in the area for several years protested the eviction drive and raised concerns about displacement.

The affected individuals claim they received no prior warning or notice from the administration, leaving them unprepared for the eviction.

Earlier this month, a similar eviction drive took place in Goalpara.

However, the eviction drive resulted in the death of one person who died due to severe cold.

Boyat Ali, an elderly man allegedly succumbed to the harsh winter conditions after being left homeless.