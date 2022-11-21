Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have arrested a man with a consignment of 16,000 Yaba tablets from the Lokhra area of the city.

The police said that with the contraband tablets, they also found 47 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 47,000 in cash.

The police added that the accused was arrested based on specific input present with a team from Gorchuk PS.

He was identified as Anowar Hussain, originally from Barpeta.

The police also found a weighing machine and a mobile phone from his hideout in Pubsarania.

While the exact worth of the seized Yaba tablets was not disclosed by the police, a source said that the consignment might be worth over Rs 48 lakh in the international market.

The police are investigating the matter of how he got the consignment and other people linked with him.