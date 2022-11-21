SHILLONG: There will be a post-poll alliance between the NPP and the BJP in Meghalaya, only if situation demands.

This was stated by NPP national president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday.

The Meghalaya chief minister clarified that the NPP will not enter into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

“We have always fought elections on our own. NPP has never had any pre-poll alliance,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

“In the last Manipur election, Nagaland election, Mizoram and Arunachal elections we fought on our own,” the Meghalaya CM said.

He added that the BJP cannot form a government on its own in Meghalaya.

“BJP claim that they are going to form the government. I think it is not a realistic statement,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He also said that “there is no united opposition” in Meghalaya after the “Congress broke into half”.

“There are doubts in people’s minds about whether the opposition parties can form the government because they are not united anymore,” the Meghalaya CM said.