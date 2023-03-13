Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at an under-construction building at Dakshingaon Tinali in the Kahilipara area of Assam’s Guwahati late on Sunday night.

Workers were still working in the building at midnight when the fire broke out on the ninth floor.

The fire in no time engulfed the entire building as a large number of bamboo and wooden materials were stored on all the floors of the building.

As the nearby people woke up seeing fire erupt and thick smoke billow, they became panicky and started to run helter-skelter.

At least 10 fire tenders had to rush to the spot and dozens of firemen toiled for several hours to bring the fire under control.

Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported due to the inferno. The exact cause and actual damage to property are yet to be ascertained.

Locals claimed that the under-construction building belonged to perfume baron and Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency Maulana Badarrudin Ajmal.

“We saw fire in the building and started running to safety but how it erupted we don’t know. According to our knowledge, this property belongs to Badaruddin Ajmal. A conspiracy cannot be ruled out but only a police investigation will reveal the truth behind the fire, a local resident said.”