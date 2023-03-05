Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Guwahati allegedly beat his wife to death with a hammer following a dispute between the two.

The deceased has been identified as Sufiya Khatun, while the accused is her husband, Nurul Haque.

The incident took place in the Dhirenpara area, where the husband, attacked his wife with a hammer, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The owner of the house heard the screams and saw the woman lying on the floor in a bloodied condition.

Sufiya was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Currently, Nurul is absconding, the police informed.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.