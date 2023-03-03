Guwahati: A body of a man was found on the sidewalk of a flyover in Guwahati on Thursday night under mysterious conditions.

As per reports, the deceased was found on the Guwahati Club-Ulubari flyover on Thursday night.

He was identified as Lutfur Rahman, a resident of Goalpara but it was not known what he was doing in Guwahati.

As per the reports, the police have suspected the incident to be a possible case of murder but investigations are being carried out to ascertain it.

The deceased’s body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The exact reason or cause of death is expected to be known after the postmortem.