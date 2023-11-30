Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) in Assam has initiated a three-month training programme on ‘Drone Technology’ for the Indian Army’s Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and officers of other ranks that will be extended to in due course.

Implemented by the Centre for Educational Technology (CET), Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS), Centre for Drone Technology and IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG-TIDF), the primary objective of this programme is to modernise the armed forces operations, provide state-of-the-art skills for drone operations and utilities and facilitate a smooth transition for the armed forces as they consider post-retirement career options in the rapidly expanding drone technology sector.

Speaking on this major initiative for the armed forces, Prof Parameswar K. Iyer, Centre for Drone Technology and Dean, PRBR, IIT Guwahati, said, “Over the past few years, IIT Guwahati has been engaging with the armed forces to augment them with niche technologies, services and implementing skilling and other programmes. This first-of-its-kind programme will focus on providing exhaustive training on drone technologies, pilot training, software operations and applications to other officers of armed forces as well as the JCOs with a mission to revolutionise various operational activities.”

Speaking on the upskilling programme, Prof T. V. Bharat, Head, Centre for Educational Technology, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati, is offering a certificate program on drone technology-related course to the defence forces for the first time in the country to skill the armed forces with this upcoming technology and to boost their career opportunities post-retirement for senior officers. The current training programme by faculty from different departments and centres with wide experience would provide numerous opportunities as entrepreneurs or any other technology-based second career to our defence forces.“

The programme is specifically tailored to equip participants with the knowledge, perception, and vision necessary for them to succeed professionally in the diverse drone industry or as technology entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the course structure Prof Santosha K. Dwivedy, Head, Centre for Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems, IIT Guwahati, and Project Director IITG-TIDF, said, “While expert faculties from CICPS are taking care of the theory courses, the technical members from IITG-TIDF are imparting practical training and hands-on experience to the participants to make them understand the core concepts which will help them to be an entrepreneur and to have their own start-ups in the field of drone technologies”.

The Current batch of drone technology programme has 30 personnel from various armed forces. The programme is carefully crafted to combine fundamental and practical aspects of drone technology and operations that would include theoretical, classroom sessions and practical handling.

While the theoretical part focuses on the fundamentals of maths and computing foundation, drone technology, fundamentals of electrical, electronics and mechanical engineering and applied engineering, the practical part is more focused on the hands-on training using flight Simulator, basic assembly, risk assessment and analysis, drone equipment maintenance, payload, installation and utilisation, intro to drone data and analysis.

Along with these, robotics, 3D printing, practical flying with an instructor, and solo flying are also a part of this unique programme.

As members and officers of the Armed Forces, participants already possess a high level of discipline, leadership and professionalism, which are invaluable traits for mastering new skills. Through this training, they will gain the necessary reorientation, retooling and upskilling to thrive in the evolving drone industry.

Emphasising the need for the course, Brigadier Rajeev Kapur, Assistant Director General of the Directorate General of Resettlement (DRZ) said, “The aim of the Armed Forces resettlement courses programme is to enable a smooth transition of service personnel who aspire for a second career in the corporate world at various levels after retirement. The three-month course on Dldrone technology has been specially designed for JCOs and officers of other ranks of the Armed Forces to not only expand their knowledge on the dynamics of drone technology and its various applications in the emerging global environment, but also to give them an insight into the civil domain, and familiarise them with the working environment of the corporate world.”

A Kumar of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who shared his experience of attending the drone technology training programme, said, “It is a great experience being in one of the premier institutes of India. Learning many things from basics which we left 20 years ago was a difficult task but the way professors taught us was great. The environment at IIT Guwahati is very educative and so far, it has been very pleasant and knowledgeable to stay here.”