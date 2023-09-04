Guwahati: The Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) has announced that the ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam will resume on Tuesday.

The services were suspended for a week due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The ferry services will now run until 8:15 pm regularly.

The IWTD suspended the ferry service on August 29, 2023, after the water level of the Brahmaputra River crossed the danger mark of 105.70 meters in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The water level had risen to 105.72 metres forcing the ferry services to be suspended there as well..