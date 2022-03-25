Guwahati: The Jame Masjid in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon was robbed by a burglar and the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

As per the authorities of the mosque, the burglar broke into the mosque in the wee hours of Friday.

The burglar then raided the mosque and took off all the money from the donation box.

The estimated loot has been suspected to be around Rs 25000 but the final amount is yet to be figured out.

The authorities have filed a case in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

As per the mosque authorities, the robbery came to light after the Imam of the mosque saw that the mail door was already open.

He checked the premises and found that the donation box was broken and the money was gone.

immediately, he checked the CCTV footage and found that a person had broken into the campus in the wee hours.

This is said to be the second such burglary at the said mosque.