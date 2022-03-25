Guwahati: Security forces and police on Friday seized 20 buffaloes that were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international Indo-Bangla border.

As per police sources, a truck was intercepted based on specific input that it was plying with illegal cattle.

The truck, based on the input was intercepted near Katigora in Silchar and on checking it, the police found that it was loaded with 20 domestic buffaloes.

The police immediately seized the cattle along with the truck for further investigation.

The driver of the truck was also detained.

The police said that the truck was seized because there was no valid documentation about the cattle and also, the truck had no permit to transport livestock.

An investigation has been initiated as it has been alleged that the cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh.