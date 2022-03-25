The Assam BJP has sought postponement of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections that is scheduled to be held on April 19.

The Assam BJP has written to the state election commission seeking postponement of the GMC elections citing week-long Rongali Bihu celebrations.

A delegation of Assam BJP, led by state general secretaries Pulak Gohain and Diplu Ranjan Sarma, submitted a memorandum to the state election commission on Thursday on the matter.

The Assam BJP, in the memorandum, cited that due to Bihu celebrations in the Guwahati city it would be a difficult task for the parties to campaign.

The Assam BJP reportedly sought postponement of the GMC elections after consultation with several prominent personalities of Guwahati city.

Rongali Bihu celebrations will begin in Assam from April 14.

Meanwhile, the last date of filing of nominations has been fixed for March 30, while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on April 1.

On the other hand, last date of withdrawal of nomination has been slated for April 4.

While the GMC elections are scheduled to be held on April 19. counting of votes will be done on April 21.