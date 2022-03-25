The Assam government has decided to move the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This was informed by Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora on Thursday.

“The decision was taken during the meeting held with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other indigenous organizations. We won’t accept the NRC, which was published in August 2019, said Atul Bora while speaking to news agency ANI.

He added: “Now we have decided to move the Supreme Court by seeking re-verification.”

Also read: American movie ‘Robber’s Roost’ resumes production after Assam’s Shiladitya Bora joins film as executive producer

Meanwhile, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said that names of many illegal Bangladeshis got included in the NRC that was published in August 2019.

“We want an illegal Bangladeshi free NRC,” said Samujjal Bhattacharya.

Notably, a crucial meeting was held between the Assam government and AASU leadership on the implementation of the Assam Accord on Thursday.

In 2020, Assam NRC state coordinator – Hitesh Dev Sarma had submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court stating that names of 4795 ineligible persons got included in citizens list.