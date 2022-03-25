American movie Robber’s Roost has resumed production after Assam-born renowned producer Shiladitya Bora joined the film as executive producer.

The movie is currently being filmed at Park City in Utah, United States.

Debutant director Galen Rosenthal’s Robber’s Roost, also happens to be the last film starring Margot Kidder.

Kidder had died in May 2018 while the film was still incomplete.

Mexican actor Nathalia Acevedo stepped in Kidder’s shoes to finish the film.

Robber’s Roost is a story of a woman who lived alone in a desolate mountain cabin for decades until a day a mysterious person from her past emerges from the depths of a brutal winter.

The filming of the movie hit several roadblocks, including untimely demise of its lead actress Margot Kidder, destruction of the set during winter and also COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the movie resumed production with Shiladitya Bora joining the project as executive producer.

“I felt very inspired by the incredibly passionate approach of Galen, and so Robber’s Roost felt like the right project to set foot in the American market,” Shiladitya Bora was quoted as saying by Variety.

Robber’s Roost is the first American movie of which Shiladitya Bora has become a part of.

Earlier, Shiladitya Bora was associated with globally acclaimed movies like Masaan, Newton, Dhanak and Picasso.

Shiladitya Bora, an Indian film producer, director, marketer and distributor, is the founder of Platoon One Films, a Mumbai-based film production studio.

Bora was born and brought up in Assam and completed his undergraduate and post-graduate studies in Ahmedabad.