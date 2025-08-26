Guwahati: In a significant addition to Himalayan botany, scientists have identified a new species of primrose from the remote Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The plant, named Primula longistamina, was formally described this week in the international journal Phytotaxa.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The discovery was made by a team of researchers from CSIR–North East Institute of Science and Technology (Jorhat), North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), and Bholanath College (Dhubri).

The species was collected during field surveys in 2024 from Hunli, a high-altitude region between 1,750 and 2,450 m above sea level.

What makes Primula longistamina remarkable is its delicate pale violet flowers with unusually long stamens, a feature rare among its relatives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The plant stands about 25 cm tall and bears clusters of semi-pendent blossoms, giving it an ornamental appeal.

Its name, derived from Latin, directly refers to this unique floral trait. The new species is named after its unusual feature of long stamens hence, the name is ‘longistamina’.

Although it bears close resemblance to Primula lacerata, a little-known species of the same family, the new plant shows several distinguishing characteristics, including longer petioles, entire corolla lobes, tomentose (hairy) inner corolla surfaces, and a distinctive oblate ovary.

Such fine differences, invisible to casual observers, are crucial for taxonomists working to catalogue biodiversity in one of the world’s richest ecological frontiers.

“This discovery highlights how much of Arunachal Pradesh’s botanical wealth remains unexplored,” said co-author Bipankar Hajong, one of the lead researchers. “Even along roadsides, we are still finding species new to science.”

So far, the species has been recorded from just four roadside locations between Roing and Hunli. Each population comprises only 10 to 15 individuals, growing in moist slopes alongside ferns, nettles, and impatiens. While the researchers have provisionally assessed it as “Least Concern” under IUCN Red List guidelines, they caution that its restricted distribution could warrant future re-evaluation.

With this addition, India now counts three members of the section Chartacea of the primrose family—Primula arunachalensis, P. lacerata, and the newly described P. longistamina.

Also Read: 10 flowers to grow in your home garden for a stunning aesthetic upgrade

The section, characterized by membranous leaves and long-pedicelled flowers, is primarily distributed across the Himalayan region. Globally, the genus Primula comprises around 545 species, making it one of the most diverse genera in temperate flora.

The discovery not only underscores the Eastern Himalaya’s role as a biodiversity hotspot but also reinforces the need for detailed fieldwork and conservation. As developmental pressures and climate change continue to reshape mountain ecosystems, such scientific findings offer vital clues for protecting fragile habitats.

For the scientists involved, though, the joy is simpler: the thrill of finding beauty where few have looked. “Every new species tells a story of evolution and survival,” said Hajong. “And in the Eastern Himalaya, these stories are still unfolding.