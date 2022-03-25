Olympian Mary Kom and Tara Gandhi – granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi – recently launched the biography of Robin Hibu – the first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

ROBIN HIBU: The Biography has been penned by Thanmi Khamrang and published by The Walnut Publication, Chennai.

“Memorable day of my life. My struggles and tiny endeavours for the less-privileged Northjeast people in cities has been encapsulated in the biography by Thanmi Khamrang after two years of painstaking research,” Robin Hibu told Northeast Now.

He added: “Hope it will inspire others to do a bit for the less privileged section of the society.”

The biography will also be translated to Hindi by Rashtriya Satya Desh Publication.

The book illustrates the struggles that IPS officer Robin Hibu (special commissioner, Delhi Police) went through during his days in Arunachal Pradesh.

The book portrays the rise of an Arunachal boy to become an IPS officer and currently serving in the police department of the national capital.

The biography also highlights many initiatives that Rohin Hibu took to help people from Northeast in metropolitan cities like New Delhi.

Readers can buy Hibu’s biography online via e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

One can also buy the biography directly from Walnut Publication.

Proceeds of Rs 10 per book that is being sold will be donated to the NGO Helping Hands, which is being run by Robin Hibu.