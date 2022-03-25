Guwahati: At least 15 houses were gutted down in a massive fire on Friday in Guwahati’s Patorkuchi.

As per locals, the fire took place in the morning when a tenant was cooking in her kitchen.

The property belonged to a person named Nabin Chandra Bora who had rented several houses.

The fire started from one house and then it spread to several houses.

Also Read: It is time to take resolute action, pledge to climate literacy: Assam Governor on eve of Earth Hour

Officials of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) said that at least 10-15 were turned to ashes but there were no reports of any casualty. Although two persons had received minor injuries, no serious injury was reported.

As per locals, property worth multiple lakhs were estimated to have been turned into ashes during the incident.

A local said that although fire tenders came on time, they were stuck at the entrance of the road which leads to the area where the fire had taken place.

Also Read: Assam BJP seeks postponement of Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections

The estimated loss is yet to be calculated.