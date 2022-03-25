On the eve of Earth Hour, which is to be observed on Saturday, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has sent out a strong message for citizens on climate literacy.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said that it is time for all to “take resolute action and pledge to environmental and climate literacy”.

“Trees are being cut, gases are being released, extreme heat is being generated with the resultant outcome of environmental degradation,” Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

The Assam governor has appealed all people of the state to observe Earth Hour on Saturday between 8:30pm and 9:30pm by switching off their non-essential lights.

“This act of greatness starting from your home or office will transform into a mass movement to embrace our Mother Earth in its pristine form,” Mukhi said.

He also lauded the World Wide Fund for Nature India “for its initiative in observing Earth Hour and make the earth more liveable for us”.