Free Fire MAX has introduced another event that allows players to claim a loot box and a gloo wall skin.

The top-up event essentially incentivizes gamers to buy more Free Fire MAX diamonds.

In exchange for purchasing diamonds, players get exciting in-game items and accessories free of charge.

Prizes offered by Demonic Grin Top Up II event:

Red Death Loot Box

Demonic Grin Gloo Wall

Also read : Get V badge for Free Fire ID in India (June 2022), know how here

To acquire Red Death Loot Box, mobile gamers will have to purchase 100 diamonds.

For Demonic Grin Gloo Wall, players will have to buy 300 diamonds.

Claim free rewards via latest top up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Mobile gamers need to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then, they need to head over to Events tab and tap on the Demonic Grin Top Up II option.

Step 3: Then tap Top-Up beside the rewards they want to acquire.

Step 4: Users will be redirected to the top-up page, where they will have to select one of the following options:

Also read : How to obtain Free Fire MAX Legendary Rampage bundle

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: Players will finally have to pay for the diamonds required.

After acquiring the requisite number of diamonds, rewards will be credited to the accounts of the gamers.

Also read : Get BTS bundles in Free Fire MAX by using BTS Crystal, know how here (June 2022)